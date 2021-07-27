Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 135,149 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,149 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.64.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

