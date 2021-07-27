Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 147,258 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,258 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of UDR worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

NYSE:UDR opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

