Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 161,994 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,994 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

