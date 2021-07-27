Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 402,127 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402,127 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of B2Gold worth $23,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,400,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

