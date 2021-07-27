Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 474,926 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,926 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.12% of Discovery worth $26,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 93.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 88,470 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Discovery stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

