Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 845,945 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,945 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of DraftKings worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 200.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 471.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 340,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 281,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 42.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.