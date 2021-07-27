Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Takes $23.38 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 560,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,377,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.36% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

