Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,431 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.39% of First American Financial worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

