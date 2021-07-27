Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $6.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.81 and the highest is $6.98. Anthem posted earnings of $4.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $26.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $28.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.20 to $29.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.06. 40,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

