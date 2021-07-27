Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.27 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million.

APDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.