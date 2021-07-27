Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report $4.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

NYSE BCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 241,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,661. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.