Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.