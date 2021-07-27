Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $57.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $45.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $226.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

