Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

HSC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 291,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,108. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 115,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

