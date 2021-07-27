Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $272.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.85 million and the highest is $277.49 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

