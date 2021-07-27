Analysts Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $992.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

