Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Shopify reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $7.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.93.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $50.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,531.33. 84,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,336. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,383.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

