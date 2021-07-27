Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 27th (NTGR, TAL, TARA, TARO, TELA, TLSNY, TMDX, TMNSF, TNK, TOSYY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 27th:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NETGEAR reported weak second-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and top line missing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Component shortages and supply chain disruptions hampered its quarterly results. Its operating results are likely to be affected by introduction of new products by competitors. The company functions in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market and expects competition to intensify on price. Its business is highly susceptible to seasonality, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings. Escalated research and development expenses strain its margins. However, NETGEAR is well poised to retain its leadership in the consumer networking market by capitalizing on technology inflections and building recurring subscription service revenues to drive its momentum in 2021.”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Meanwhile, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, it hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while the recent dividend cut means that Targa Resources has lost its appeal to income investors. Hence, investor are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

