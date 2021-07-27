Analysts Expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

AZRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 2,557,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.