Analysts Expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

AZRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 2,557,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.