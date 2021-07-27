Analysts Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. BWX Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

BWXT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,170,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

