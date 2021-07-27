Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $130.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,880,157.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736 over the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

