Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of EVH opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,068 shares of company stock worth $2,355,914 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

