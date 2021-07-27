Analysts Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 3,294,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,524. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

