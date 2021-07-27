Analysts Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 103,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,269. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.