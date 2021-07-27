Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $34.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $29.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $144.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $183,852.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,392.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,003 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $284.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 490.09 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

