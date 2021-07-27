Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

RTLR stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

