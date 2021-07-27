Analysts’ New Coverage for July, 27th (AMYT, ASTR, AVPT, CELC, CLVR, CRZBY, CSR, DDL, DSRLF, ECOR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 27th:

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY). Societe Generale issued a sell rating on the stock.

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR). Colliers Securities issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.90 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.40 target price on the stock.

Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF). Eight Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

