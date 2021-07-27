Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 27th (DGE, DUE, EZJ, INTC, KGX, MC, ML, RB, RI, SAF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 27th:

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

was given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €775.00 ($911.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €154.00 ($181.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €136.00 ($160.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

