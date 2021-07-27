Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: DUE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/15/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/15/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/9/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/28/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €35.72 ($42.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.57. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €22.06 ($25.95) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.57.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

