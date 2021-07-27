Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Electricité de France (ECIFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS: ECIFY) recently:

7/21/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

7/14/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. Electricité de France S.A. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

