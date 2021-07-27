Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS: EBKDY) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

7/21/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a €339.00 ($398.82) price target on the stock, up previously from €35.00 ($41.18).

7/21/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

6/30/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

6/21/2021 – Erste Group Bank is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/1/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68. Erste Group Bank AG has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Erste Group Bank AG alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.