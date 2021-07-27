Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY):

7/21/2021 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

7/21/2021 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2021 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 190 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 183.

7/8/2021 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/1/2021 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a SEK 188 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 184.

6/25/2021 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

6/24/2021 – Swedbank AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Pareto Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/10/2021 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

