Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 27th (CCNE, CGEM, CHMG, CHMI, CLNE, CM, COCP, CPT, CPYYY, CRK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 27th:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

