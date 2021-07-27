Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

7/20/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/20/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/19/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/16/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/2/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/1/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CFRUY stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

