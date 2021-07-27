Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/24/2021 – thyssenkrupp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

7/23/2021 – thyssenkrupp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – thyssenkrupp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – thyssenkrupp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – thyssenkrupp is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp AG will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

