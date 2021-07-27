Analyzing Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 4.26 -$43.84 million ($1.24) -4.18

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jounce Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Jounce Therapeutics N/A -24.30% -20.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Achilles Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 252.75%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 199.23%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Jounce Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

