Analyzing Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Simpson Manufacturing and Hillman Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hillman Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $128.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than Hillman Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Hillman Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $1.27 billion 3.73 $187.00 million $4.27 25.50 Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 15.06% 20.83% 15.76% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Hillman Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, mid-rise steel construction, and cold formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitates the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

