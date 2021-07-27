AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.58 Million

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce sales of $27.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $65.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.80 million to $70.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.31 million, with estimates ranging from $26.94 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,304 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

