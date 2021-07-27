Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Andes Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Andes Gold alerts:

About Andes Gold

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Andes Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andes Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.