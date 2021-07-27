Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Andes Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Andes Gold
