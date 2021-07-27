Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 126,540 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APF. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of £292.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69). In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,120,000.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.