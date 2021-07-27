ANON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. ANON has a market cap of $17,312.18 and approximately $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

