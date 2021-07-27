Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Cap of $29.07 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003960 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $29.07 million and $2.70 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00125322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.38 or 0.99945227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00800217 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

