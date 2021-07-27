Aperture Investors LLC Buys Shares of 102,696 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. 55,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.38, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.