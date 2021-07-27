Aperture Investors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aperture Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $26.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $630.95. 954,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The company has a market cap of $607.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $633.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.28.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.