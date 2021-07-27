Aperture Investors LLC Has $18.46 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vail Resorts worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

MTN stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.58. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

