Aperture Investors LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.88. 91,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

