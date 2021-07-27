Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 653,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728,724. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $243.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.