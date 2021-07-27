Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $67.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,612.88. 72,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,118. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,684.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,446.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

