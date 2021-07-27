Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. 2,733,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,273,232. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

