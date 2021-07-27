Aperture Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.80. The stock had a trading volume of 572,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,331,470 shares of company stock worth $775,917,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.